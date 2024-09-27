A woman who had been charged with removing the body of Ohdran Kelly has been charged with his murder instead.

Since the badly beaten and burned body of the 23-year-old nursing assistant was discovered outside flats on Edward Street in Lurgan on 3 December last year, Andrea Catherine Stevenson has been charged with assisting an offender by removing his body.

Her case was listed at Craigavon Magistrates' Court on Friday with papers confirming the 43-year-old from Edward Street in Lurgan now faces a murder charge.

Five people - two men and three women - are currently facing charges in relation to the killing of Mr Kelly last December.

Lurgan men 32-year-olds Shane Harte, from Garland Avenue and Gary Damien Scullion, from Edward Street, are in custody charged with the murder, while 36-year-old Stephanie McClelland and Crystal Angela Redden, aged 30, also faces charges arising from the death.

McClelland from Shan Slieve also in Lurgan, faces a single charge of assisting an offender by assisting in “the removal and destruction of Odhran Kelly's body", while Redden, from Fort Mhaoilir, Raheen, Athenry, Co Galway is accused of perverting justice in that in on 7 December last year, she “made and signed a false statement of evidence to police investigating the murder.”

The case against the five defendants had been scheduled for a Preliminary Enquiry on Friday which if it gone ahead, would have seen the case elevated to the Crown Court but Stevenson’s defence counsel Gavin Cairns said that with the new charge now levied against his client, he was seeking an adjournment.

Lawyers for her co-defendants confirmed they had been put on notice of the adjournment application and with no objections raised, District Judge Michael Ranaghan put the case back for three weeks to 11 October.

