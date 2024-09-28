A 61-year-old woman has died following a two-car crash in Newtownabbey.Avril Seeds, who lived in the area, died following the crash at around 2.55pm on Friday.The collision occurred on the O’Neill Road in Glengormley.Inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit said: “Officers attended alongside colleagues from other emergency services, but sadly Avril died at the scene.“We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing to any witnesses or to anyone with dash-cam or other footage that could assist with our inquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 934 27/09/24.“O’Neill Road was closed for a number of hours but has since reopened following the collision.”

