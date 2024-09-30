Play Brightcove video

Just 7% of victims of crime are fairly confident that Northern Ireland’s criminal justice system can deliver for them, a survey has found.

In addition, 63% contend police did not investigate their case properly and 50% were dissatisfied with how they were treated by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

Commissioner-designate for Victims of Crime Geraldine Hanna described the findings of the research published on Monday as an “SOS message from victims”.

The 2023/24 survey, described as the first in the region to seek the view of victims of all crimes, also found just 9% believe they got enough support during the court process.

While 7% feel fairly confident the justice system can deliver for victims, none said they are very confident it can do so.

One of the victims who responded to the survey described their experience as “so damaging”, adding: “I felt like a small fish in a tank full of sharks who were always circling.

“I would not want anyone else to be treated the way I was.”

The survey was carried out online between September 2023 and March 2024 and is set to act as a baseline to measure the experience of victims of crime in future.

Ms Hanna said: “These results are nothing short of an SOS from victims of crime. Sadly this is not surprising and reinforces what we have heard from victims before.

“This has to be a wake-up call to every part of our system.

“From our elected leaders, through to the criminal justice agencies, we need a fundamental change on how victims of crime are treated here.

“There is no doubt in my mind that the failure in the care and support of victims has contributed to the poor confidence levels that victims have in the system and its ability to deliver justice.”

The PSNI victims’ champion, Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson, said: “As a victim-focused service our officers and staff have worked tirelessly to keep people safe and tackle the issues that matter to the communities we serve, against a backdrop of increasingly limited resources and growing demand.”

However, Mr Henderson said he most recent policing plan survey commissioned by the Northern Ireland Policing Board found that 91% of those who took part would feel confident contacting the PSNI and that 70% were satisfied in the work they do.

He added: “We have a close working relationship and I look forward to continue working with the commissioner designate to understand in more detail the issues outlined in the survey.”

The Public Prosecution Service’s senior assistant director and victims champion, Marianne O’Kane, said the service is under significant resourcing pressure but added that conviction rates remain high.

She said: “The PPS faces similar and interlinked challenges to every criminal justice agency. As well as adequate funding, a strategic government approach is needed to tackle some of its most deep-rooted issues including delay in the system.

“We welcome open conversations about our work and how we can continually improve our support to victims and witnesses.”

The commissioner also announced the 2024/25 survey will begin on Monday and remain open until December 23.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.