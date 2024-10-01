Sinn Fein's Conor Murphy has insisted his party only found out last week that two of its press officers had provided references to a former colleague who was under investigation for sex offences.

Michael McMonagle left Sinn Fein when the party found out he was being investigated.

Earlier this month, McMonagle, 42, from Limewood Street in Londonderry, admitted a series of offences, including attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

Sean Mag Uidhir, a former republican prisoner, and Caolan McGinley resigned as Sinn Fein press officers on Saturday, days after it emerged that they had given references for ex-colleague McMonagle for a job with the British Heart Foundation.

McMonagle was later at Stormont for a high-profile event on at least one occasion to represent his new employer.

Conor Murphy MLA says Sinn Fein did what was necessary.

He said: "The course of action that was being undertaken at that time was the police were investigating - that's the correct course of action.

"We did our duty as an employer and as a political party in that we immediately suspended him when we knew he was under arrest for questioning and suspicion of activities in that area. We immediately suspended him, that was the end of our dealings with him.

"The course of action from then up until the point he was charged was a matter for the police."

The charity has said the references it was given did not raise any concerns and it was not aware of the arrest until last summer.

A British Heart Foundation spokesperson said: “The individual took up his position in September 2022 following the provision of two professional references – neither of which raised a concern about his suitability for employment or referenced an ongoing police investigation or suspension from his previous employment.

“We were first made aware of the arrest of and subsequent criminal charges against the individual on Saturday 29th July 2023 and we suspended him as soon as possible on Monday 31st July 2023.

"As of 17th August 2023 he no longer worked for the BHF following a thorough internal investigation.”

Neither Mr Mag Uidhir nor Mr McGinley has made any comment.

Mr Mag Uidhir was a senior figure in the party’s organisation in Northern Ireland and often appeared at media events with senior figures in the leadership.

McMonagle was first arrested in August 2021.

Sinn Fein has previously said as soon as it became aware of the arrest he was suspended from his job as a press officer at Stormont.

In September 2022, Mr Mag Uidhir and Mr McGinley provided the references for McMonagle for a job with the British Heart Foundation.

McMonagle pleaded guilty to 14 offences of attempted sexual communication with a child and attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity last week at Londonderry Crown Court last week.

The offences dated between May 2020 and August 2021. He is due to be sentenced in November.

The resignation of the two press officers emerged as Sinn Fein was holding its Ard Fheis in Athlone.

