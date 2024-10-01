A school health and welfare officer and former Army Cadet leader accused of sexually abusing 11 teenage girls today denied all the allegations levelled against him.

Neil Clarke Beckett was called to give evidence at his trial at Belfast Crown Court, where he rejected a suggestion that he used his position of "power and authority" to "prey" on children.

He has been accused of, and has denied, a total of 29 charges spanning over a period from 2013 and 2023.

These charges consist of one count of rape, one count of sexual communication with a child, one count of sexual grooming and 26 counts of sexual assault.

Now in its fourth week, the 43-year old father-of-one, from Kilmore Village near Downpatrick, was called to the witness stand.

His barrister Laura Ievers KC questioned Beckett about all of the allegations made against him by two former Army Cadets and nine pupils from Lagan College.

The jury of six men and six women heard evidence from a former Army Cadet who claimed she was sexually assaulted and raped by Beckett in her home when she was aged around 14.

This complainant said that this occurred when she was off school sick and that Beckett - who at the time was an Army Cadet leader - called at her home with coffee.

She said that after forcing his way into her home, Beckett then forced himself on her in her living room.

She also claimed that after raping her, Beckett threatened her and her family and that she believed his threat as he had access to guns.

When questioned about this alleged incident by Mrs Ievers, the accused denied calling at her house and said "I didn't know where she lived."

He denied calling to her home with coffee and when the barrister said "she has alleged that you raped her, what do you say about that?", Beckett replied "that did not happen."

And when asked "did you ever threaten her or her family?", the accused said "no."

He also denied allegations made by a second Army Cadet, which included claims that he abused her during a training exercise as well as hugging and tickling her which made her feel uncomfortable.

Beckett was also asked by his barrister about numerous claims made by teenage pupils who have all given evidence.

These include allegations that Beckett, whilst occupying the position of health and welfare officer at Lagan College, hugged them, kissed them and touched their breasts, bottoms and thighs.

He was asked about a specific allegation regarding a pupil who claimed Beckett lifted her up in a fireman's lift.

After telling the jury he had been diagnosed with a condition called Kienbock's disease in 2017 which affects his arms and wrist and showing them the casts he wears on both arms, Beckett said he didn't lift her up as she alleged.

He said: "I wouldn't have been able to... because I have a weakness in my arms."

When asked about other alleged incidents such as hugging and kissing pupils or touching their thighs, he replied with responses such as "that's not true" or "that did not happen."

And when asked about a claim that he sniffed a pupil's hair, Beckett said: "That definitely did not happen."

He was also cross-examined by Crown barrister Charles MacCreanor KC who accused him of using his positions within both the Army Cadets and the school to "prey" on children.

Asked about the raft of allegations made against him, Beckett said he "disagreed" with what the complainants said, that they had made "false allegations" about him and that they were all "not telling the truth, they are lying."

When Mr MacCreanor pointed out that many of the allegations made by the pupils described the same type of incidents - such as touching them under their blazers during bearhugs in his office - Beckett said they "could have been jumping on the band wagon" following rumours about him circulating round the school.

The Crown barrister suggested to Beckett that he was "in a position of power and authority over these young girls" and that he "used a range of techniques" such as grooming and befriending to "prey on these children."

Beckett replied: "No I did not."

At hearing.

