A man has died in a road crash in County Antrim . The collision involved a number of vehicles on the A26 Crankill road outside ballymena on Tuesday night. The dual carriageway remains closed on Wednesday morning in both directions with diversions in place. The PSNI are examining the scene to establish the circumstances.

Trafficwatch NI are advising that the road closures are as follows:

Northbound traffic is being diverted at the Kildowney road, Station Road, Dunminning road, Killagan road, A26 Frosses road.

Southbound traffic at the Lisnasoo Road, Drumbare road, Ballycregagh, Clough, Springmount road, A26 Crankill road

Drivers are being advised to seek an alternative route.