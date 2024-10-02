A5 upgrade set to get go-ahead from Stormont Ministers

The A5 upgrade is set to get the go-ahead from Stormont Ministers, UTV understands.

Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd is expected to make an announcement this afternoon.

The Executive is meeting later this afternoon when it is expected to sign off on the proposal.

It is understood it will be a phased process.

There have been more than 50 deaths on the road, which links Londonderry with Aughnacloy in Co Tyrone, since 2006.

Plans for the scheme were first announced in 2007 but it has been held up by legal challenges and uncertainty over funding.

Last week, Mr O’Dowd told the Stormont Infrastructure Committee that he has recommended to the Executive that work should begin on the project.

“I have submitted the final papers to the Executive. I have to say, it is probably one of the most comprehensive documents submitted to the Executive in recent times,” he told MLAs.

“I’m hoping to get that on to the Executive meeting as soon as possible for decision, and that decision for the Executive is to allow me to make the formal decision to approve the scheme.

“The Executive now has to make a decision as to whether they are prepared to allow me to make the formal decision to move ahead.”

