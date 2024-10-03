Trains are expected to start running from the new Belfast Grand Central Station later this month.

Translink said it is making preliminary plans to commence rail services from the new hub on Sunday, October 13.

This will see the rail line between Belfast and Lisburn reopen for passenger services and Enterprise services start to operate to and from Belfast Grand Central Station.

An hourly Enterprise service between Belfast and Dublin is planned to start on Tuesday, October 29.

The £340million station opened in September with bus services running while work remains ongoing on a number of aspects including preparing for rail services and public realm works.

It is to become the largest integrated transport hub on the island of Ireland, replacing the Europa Bus Centre and the former Great Victoria Street Station.

Translink Group Chief Executive Chris Conway said good progress has been made on the Rail Safety Certification process.

“While our teams across Translink and Department for Infrastructure will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the completion of this process we are now taking appropriate steps to plan the start of rail services from Grand Central Station on Sunday, 13th October,” he said.

“Over the coming days we will start to put plans in place to enable the timely start of rail operations, so everything is ready to go for customers as soon as the certification process is fully complete.

“We know this will be good news for many of our rail customers, who need to use this main terminus station for Belfast. The start of rail at Grand Central Station will bring enhanced connectivity and integration of the wider public transport network with bus, coach and rail connections across the island.”

He added: “The launch of bus services from the new station has been very smooth and reaction from our passengers has been extremely positive. We are now very much looking forward to welcoming train passengers in the coming weeks.”

