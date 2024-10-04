Catherine Flanagan from Northern Ireland hasn't held her child since August 2022.

The Belfast mum's ex-husband has taken two-year-old David Nahle, who was born in Belfast, to Lebanon and is refusing to hand him back.

Dr Mustaphe Nahle is a consultant anaesthetist in Lebanon’s largest hospital - Rafik Hariri University Hospital.

He has been ordered to return David by the High Court in Belfast but won't.

Catherine says the authorities aren't doing anything to help despite Beirut now a warzone with families fleeing and the Foreign Office warning British Nationals to get out while you can.

She has written to the Lebanese Ambassador to the UK Rami Mortada for help but has been left angry and devastated by their response.

The Embassy claims they have " no connections or contacts with Mustaphe Nahle or family...and there isn't a file for the child in our records".

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said they aware of the case as are the PSNI and Lebanese authorities. The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs is also aware of the case and is in contact with the citizen.

"Nobody is listening to me. I feel I am being treated with utter contempt. The Prime Minister isn't listening, the Taoiseach isn't listening and as for the Lebanese they couldn't care less." Catherine said.

'Nobody can guarantee a child's safety in a warzone'

Mustaphe Nahle is breaking UK law by keeping David in Lebanon.

He now been sentenced to six months in prison here for contempt of court.

In a statement the Judge McFarland said:

'The threat of imprisonment should act as a deterrent. In this case, the threat of imprisonment is unlikely to secure compliance. This Court considers that an immediate custodial sentence is appropriate. The Court recognises that the Respondent lives outside of the jurisdiction and that enforcement of this Order may be challenging. The appropriate sentence is 6 months imprisonment. The Court directs this Order to the PSNI for enforcement'.

In a last-ditch attempt to get David on a flight out of Beirut and home the court ordered he would not be put in jail if he came to the UK with his son to hand him back.

A mediator has been trying to resolve the bitter custody battle.

Miceál O'Hurley attempted to get into Beirut on Tuesday but negotiation with Mustaphe broke down.

"The high court has gone to extra ordinary lengths to make it possible for Mustaphe to return David. To have the criminal conviction - an arrest stayed so he doesn't go to jail...nobody can guarantee the safety of a child in a war zone. We missed a huge opportunity but we are looking for the next one." Mr O'Hurely told UTV.

Hundreds of British troops have been deployed to Cyprus in preparation for evacuation.

There are real fears that further military action by Israel could force the closure of Beirut airport, cutting off those like David.

Catherine fears 'time is running out. David could be killed in Lebanon."

