UTV reveals the scale of self-harming in Northern Ireland prisons

Exclusive figures obtained by UTV reveal the scale of self-harming in our prisons.

Last year saw the highest number of self-harm instances happening across Maghaberry, Magilligan and Hydebank prisons over the last five years.

One father whose son took his own life in Maghaberry five years ago, says more needs to be done to help those behind bars.

Last year, 914 instances of self-harming were recorded.

The majority of which happened in the largest prison – Maghaberry – with 645

Compare that overall figure to 2018, and that number jumped considerably. In fact, there were 200 more instances of self-harm in 2023 than there was in the same period five years ago.

