Agriculture action plan aims to prevent deaths on farms

A new plan aims to slash the number of deaths on farms in Northern Ireland to zero.

While the number of farming-related deaths has fallen in recent years, Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir said avoidable deaths are still occurring.

Health and Safety Executive NI (HSENI) figures show some 53 people were killed on farms between January 2013 and December 2022.

Three people died in 2022, down from the six deaths recorded in 2021.

Mr Muir and Economy Minister Conor Murphy have endorsed the latest Farm Safety Partnership action plan.

It sets out a series of interventions including promoting best practice; education; engagement with children, young people, and older farmers; promoting sustainable safe farming practices; and interventions where serious failures are identified.

Mr Muir said the plan reinforces the need to improve safety on family farms.

“There are still avoidable deaths occurring on farms in Northern Ireland.

“Accidents can happen, even in the most experienced hands and are a reminder of the risks faced by those working on farms,” he said.

“Every serious injury and fatality is a tragedy and brings devastating consequences to the front door of the farmhouse.

“This plan reinforces the need to improve safety on our family farms to ensure the farm is a safe environment for all family members and employees.

“Working together in a constructive way to influence positive change by implementing plans and strategies that lead to a safe environment improving farmer safety and wellbeing, and ultimately to saving the lives of those who work tirelessly to provide food for our tables, and a thriving agri-food sector benefits everyone.”

Mr Murphy said that while the agriculture sector is critical to the region’s economic success, individual farmers mean so much more to their colleagues, families, and friends.

“Many important strides have been made over the years, with the rate of fatal incidents slowly decreasing,” he said.

“However, they continue to happen, and one life lost in a farming accident, is one life too many.

“I’m pleased therefore to see the great work of the Farm Safety Partnership continuing with this new three-year plan.

“It commits to working towards a target of zero fatalities, to educating and advising the farming community, and to giving them the tools they need to keep themselves safe, as well as their employees, and their families.

“Keeping safe does not have to be complicated or costly: small steps save lives.”

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.