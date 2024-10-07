The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service is dealing with a 'major incident' following a bus crash.

The incident happened on the Ballyblack Road East on Monday afternoon.

In a statement, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: "Following a Road Traffic Incident this afternoon in the Carrowdore area, the Northern Ireland Ambulance declared a Major Incident, based on the number of resources required to attend the incident.

"Initial reports indicated that approximately 70 people were on board the bus. This figure has been revised to 43 and a driver.

"NIAS has assessed and treated patients at the scene, with 4 currently requiring further treatment at hospital.

"The remainder have either been, or are in the process of being assessed with a view to discharging at the scene.

"As this remains an ongoing incident, NIAS will provide further updates as appropriate."

In a statement, police said "motorists are advised to avoid the Ballyblack Road East in Newtownards, as police and colleagues from the emergency services are currently at the scene of a one vehicle road traffic collision".

They added: "There are diversions in place. Please seek an alternative route for your journey."

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service said "five fire appliances and the Specialist Rescue Team are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision involving an overturned bus".

The South Eastern Trust said "our staff in the Emergency Department are preparing to treat anyone who needs our care".

It added: "We would ask any patient not requiring emergency care to please use alternative services. If your condition is life-threatening, please visit the Emergency Department at the Ulster Hospital as normal."

A Translink spokesperson said: “We can confirm an Ulsterbus service carrying school pupils from Strangford College to Bangor has been involved in an incident in Ballyblack Road near Newtownards at just after 4pm this afternoon.

“PSNI and emergency services have been called to the scene.”

SDLP MLA Colin McGrath posted on social media: "I hope that everyone is ok at this incident. Large numbers involved and NIAS will be stretched - plz heed their advice and also avoid the area. Thinking of all involved."

