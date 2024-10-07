Clean sweep for family of Co Down martial artists at World Karate Championships

Play Brightcove video

Gerard McAnulty is a 3rd Dan Shotokan Karate black belt.

His sons Barry, Conor and Gerard Jnr inherited a love for the martial art from their dad, and they are also all black belts.

Last month the brothers, who compete in different weight classes, all won individual gold medals at the World Karate Championships in Sheffield.

As if that's not a proud enough McAnulty, third generation fighter, Gerard Jnr's 6-year-old daughter Rionagh, also became a World Champ in the same competition!

The yellow belt showed off some of her Kata routine for UTV at her granda's Kozuku Karate Club Practice, while her dad and uncles trained for the upcoming European Championships.

These five athletes all spoke to UTV about their monumental sporting achievement.

