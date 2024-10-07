Failure to return McMonagle’s Stormont security pass ‘concerning’, says Speaker

Revelations that Sinn Fein failed to return the Stormont security pass of a former party employee under investigation for sex offences are concerning, Speaker Edwin Poots has said.

Mr Poots has reminded MLAs of their responsibilities when issuing and returning security passes for Parliament Buildings.

The Assembly Commission, the body that oversees the running of Parliament Buildings, confirmed it had cancelled Michael McMonagle’s pass last week – more than three years after his initial arrest.

Opening Assembly business on Monday, Mr Poots said he had received multiple requests for First Minister Michelle O’Neill to come before the House to answer questions over the McMonagle controversy.

He said he had accepted an urgent question during which Ms O’Neill would face questioning from MLAs.

Last month, McMonagle, 42, from Limewood Street, Londonderry, admitted a series of offences, including attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

McMonagle was first arrested in August 2021. Sinn Fein has said it suspended him as soon as it became aware of the police investigation.

But McMonagle later took up a position with the British Heart Foundation in September 2022.

The charity has said it was not made aware that he was facing investigation.

Two Sinn Fein press officers resigned last month after it emerged they had given McMonagle references for the charity job.

Sinn Fein has said the references were provided without clearance from the party and described the press officers’ actions as “unacceptable and wrong”.

Raising a point of order in the Assembly, DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley said there been “disturbing developments regarding child safeguarding”.

He said: “We have been made aware of his (McMonagle’s) continued access to this very building.

“Every answer given so far raises further questions.

“In the interests of full transparency, can the Speaker confirm when Sinn Fein notified the Assembly and terminated Mr McMonagle’s Stormont access pass and whether the Assembly’s own safeguarding policy has been compromised as a result of Sinn Fein not notifying the Assembly?

“Further to that point of order, can the Assembly confirm which Sinn Fein MLAs employed Mr McMonagle and whether this includes the First Minister Michelle O’Neill?”

Mr Poots said “I understand that the issues being raised by members and the situation which has arisen is concerning.”

He added: “I have had a number of discussions with the chief executive last week and officials have been active in looking at issues that have arisen in relation to the Assembly Commission processes and procedures.

“However, members and parties ultimately have responsibility for the staff that they employ.

“I take this opportunity to remind all members of the importance of complying with those responsibilities they have, including in relation to issuing and returning staff passes to this building and the sharing of information with the Assembly Commission when such serious situations arise.”

The Speaker added: “I know that a number of written questions have been submitted to the Assembly Commission and if members have any other issues to raise in relation to the Assembly Commission issues, that is the route to do that.”

Another point of order was raised by TUV MLA Timothy Gaston, who said Ms O’Neill had “launched a grotesquely offensive attack on my character” during her appearance at the Executive Office committee last week.

He told the Assembly: “The First Minister addressed me and said ‘I would be really interested in this conversation if you actually cared about the feelings of any woman’.

“If that remark had been made outside this House, my solicitor would have already been in touch with Ms O’Neill.

“Is it in order for a minister to launch such an outrageous and groundless attack on the reputation of a member while protected by the privilege afforded to them when appearing before a committee of this House?”

The Speaker said he did not have a role in the conduct or business of committees.

But he added: “I would direct all members to remarks I made in this chair on April 8 2024.

“I spoke then about the balance of operating within the confines of our standards of debate – courtesy, good temper, moderation and respect, while also recognising that members have a legal right to freedom of expression, that sometimes means a member may choose to express views in terms that others may disagree with.

“I may vehemently disagree with many of the views expressed in this chamber but I will fight for the right for each member to express their views provided they are within the confines I have outlined.

“This House is responsible for holding ministers to account, be it in this chamber or be it in the committee.”

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.