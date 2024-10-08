Police have issued an urgent appeal for a witness after the death of a “young man in his prime” in Co Tyrone.

A murder inquiry was launched after the death of Kyle McDermott in Ballymagorry, near Strabane, on Sunday night.

Police said the 24-year-old died after an altercation and are appealing to the occupants of a blue car parked nearby to speak to officers.

Detective Inspector Hazel Miller said: “I am making a specific and direct appeal to the occupants of a blue-coloured car.

“This car was parked on the Victoria Road, near the scene of the altercation, and we believe that an occupant captured mobile footage of the incident.

“Kyle, at just 24 years old, was a young man in his prime when his life was cut short, leaving a family and friends heartbroken.

“I am appealing, in the first instance, to the driver and passengers of that car to please contact us on 101 as soon as possible as your support could greatly assist our inquiries.”

Police have also asked for anyone who was in the Victoria Road area on Sunday night between 6pm and midnight to come forward with any information or footage.

