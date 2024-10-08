Conor Murphy accepts chief constable correction over McMonagle comments

Play Brightcove video

Senior Sinn Fein MLA Conor Murphy has accepted a correction from the PSNI chief constable around whether his party could have told a charity that its former employee was under investigation.

Former Sinn Fein press officer Michael McMonagle was suspended after his arrest in 2021. He went on to work for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) in 2022.

Last week, Mr Murphy suggested that Sinn Fein telling the charity McMonagle was under investigation for child sex offences could have been prejudicial to the police investigation.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher was asked about that claim and said he did not see how it would prejudice the police investigation.

Mr Murphy was questioned by MLAs during Economy Minister questions at the Stormont Assembly on Tuesday.

He said during the full media interview last week he made it clear he had no information in relation to McMonagle, and had a “theoretical discussion about what our responsibility as an employing organisation would be in those circumstances”.

“I accept the chief constable’s take in relation to that, I am very happy to bow to his greater knowledge of the law on these matters than me, and I am very content with that,” he said.

Pressed further, Mr Murphy said: “As I said, I have offered an opinion in relation to that. That opinion has been corrected by the chief constable in terms of his view on these matters, that if someone did have information, which was very clear that I didn’t nor did my party leadership, then it wouldn’t be inappropriate to pass it on to a subsequent potential employer.

“I’m very happy for that to be corrected if that is the view of the chief constable and I’m very happy to accept that.”

Mr Murphy said First Minister Michelle O’Neill had laid out the facts as a matter of record “and I concur with that; I also concur with all her sentiments in relation to the British Heart Foundation and that of my party president”.

Earlier, Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald described the decision by two former party press officers to provide job references for a man being investigated for child sex offences as “unforgivable”.

Ms McDonald said she became aware that two former Sinn Fein press officers had provided references for McMonagle for a BHF job on September 25 following a press query.

The press officers quit more than a week ago after Sinn Fein began disciplinary proceedings against them.

The party leader has been under mounting pressure from political rivals to address the matter.

“I have to be honest with you, for the life of me, I cannot explain to you or account to you how anybody, any rational, sane, decent person could have considered giving him any form of reference for anything,” Ms McDonald told the Pat Kenny radio show.

“Not alone did these two individuals act without any authority, they acted unilaterally, irresponsibly, despicably, in my view.

“But they let that situation sit and as the allegations then became charges, and as the case deepened, and bear in mind there was media commentary as to how this was proceeding, at no stage did either individual come forward after the fact to say, look, hands up, we gave these references, we shouldn’t have.”

On Monday, Ms McDonald apologised for the party’s handling of the sex crime investigation into McMonagle.

“We actually have strong child protection guidelines, we have strong HR processes,” she added.

“Unfortunately, we had two errors. Number one, people acting outside of their authority, and they have faced this stiffest sanctions, the most extreme sanction that we could visit on them. They’ve lost their jobs.

“In the second instance, we had a communications drop. And that can’t happen again.

“Two individuals in our organisation took it upon themselves to write references for this individual for employment purposes – unforgivable, and they have faced the full sanction, the full weight of sanction from Sinn Fein.

“I am absolutely determined. I’m furious about it. Michelle O’Neill is more furious about it. We’re disgusted.

“We are determined that any grey areas or any doubts or a lack of clarity that exists in any part of the management of our organisation will be fully, fully clarified and fully audited.”

She denied that there is a culture of cover-up in her party, saying that McMonagle was immediately suspended.

She also apologised to the BHF after senior Sinn Fein figures appeared to question their due diligence over the appointment of McMonagle.

“That was unfair, and I apologise for that,” Ms McDonald said.

“The Heart Foundation has put out a very extensive statement to which they have itemised all of their actions, and they acted impeccably.

“We dropped the ball. Sinn Fein dropped the ball on this. The fact that that communication had happened was not communicated up the chain. That was an omission and an error.”

She said the party will work with outside professional expertise, adding that it is a lesson to everyone.

“These are things that you have to keep working on, and when you discover that your organisation has fallen short, or that individuals within it have either made a mistake or have done something wrong, then they have to be sanctioned,” she added.

It comes as the Tanaiste accused Sinn Fein of having “real issues” in managing issues around sex crimes.

Micheal Martin said he is “surprised” that Sinn Fein has taken so long to respond to the controversy around the former party press officer.

On Monday, Ms O’Neill, told the Stormont Assembly she was “deeply sorry” for damage caused to the reputation of a charity which employed McMonagle after he left the party.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Mr Martin said: “I think it is surprising that they would require that governance overhaul on a matter that has been of ongoing concern within society for quite a long time.

“Sinn Fein would have had real issues in the past in terms of managing matters of this kind.

“One only has to refer back to how Mairia Cahill was treated by Mary Lou McDonald and by Sinn Fein at the time. It was shocking, as I recall it.

“I was attacked, myself, by Pearse Doherty and Mary Lou for raising the Mairia Cahill case and they said some very uncharitable things about me.”

Ms Cahill, who has alleged she was sexually abused by an IRA man at the age of 16, received an apology from Sinn Fein after Ms McDonald expressed regret for how it handled her allegation of rape.

Ms Cahill previously alleged that Sinn Fein and the IRA tried to cover up the offence.

Mr Martin added: “One would have thought that from then onwards that their systems would have been overhauled and, also, in terms of other cases where people were abused by Provisional IRA members, and these came to light.

“There’s real history here and these were well thrashed out in the Dail in the past and it is surprising it has taken so long to overhaul those governance arrangements.”

Asked if the Sinn Fein leader should make a statement to the Dail, Mr Martin said: “There are facilities in the Dail where members can make statements and clarify situations to the Dail and I think Sinn Fein should avail of that opportunity.”

On Tuesday, Government Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton asked for the Business Committee to “urgently” confirm a time for Dail statements on issues around child protection.

Other parties, including Labour leader Ivana Bacik, Social Democrat TD Gary Gannon and People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett agreed that the issue should be debated.

Ms McDonald called on Government parties to set out “what sanctions they applied when senior members of their parties wrote references for child sex abusers and sex offenders”.

Last month, McMonagle, 42, from Limewood Street, Londonderry, admitted a series of offences, including attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

He will be sentenced in November. He was first arrested in August 2021 and Sinn Fein has said it suspended him as soon as it became aware of the police investigation.

His term of employment with Sinn Fein at the Assembly formally ended in July 2022.

