A woman who was found dead in south Belfast reported to police that she had been the victim of a violent crime in the weeks prior to her death, the Police Ombudsman has confirmed.

The body of 22-year-old Mary Ward was found by police at her home on Melrose Street last Tuesday.

Police have launched a murder investigation.

In a statement, the Police Ombudsman said: "Following Ms Ward’s murder, we received a referral from PSNI on Sunday evening (6 October 2024).

"We have completed our initial review and have now commenced an independent investigation.

"In the weeks prior to her murder, Ms Ward reported to police that she had been the victim of a violent crime. Our investigation will focus on the police response to this report."

The PSNI said: "Following a review of our previous engagement with Mary, the case has been referred to the Office of the Police Ombudsman.

"Whilst at this time there is no suggestion of individual criminality or misconduct, we are nonetheless concerned about our organisational response."

Police have said Mary Ward is the fourth woman to be murdered here in six weeks.

Kelly Andrews from Women's Aid NI said more needs to be done to tackle violence against women and girls in Northern Ireland.

"I couldn't believe it, I was dismayed I was shocked - another woman has died in Northern Ireland," she told UTV.

"We're a very small population and we've had four women murdered in six weeks. We really need to tackle the root cause of why this is happening in our society."

South Belfast SDLP MP Claire Hanna said: “This is another awful reminder of the shocking level of violence against women and girls that causes such harm in our society.

"That this is the fourth murder of a woman in just six weeks underscores the failure to get to grips with the causes and prevention of this issue, one that leaves Northern Ireland one of the most dangerous places in Europe to be a woman."

South Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey said: “My heartfelt thoughts are with this woman’s loved ones as they come to terms with this tragic loss of life.

“The Executive’s recently launched Strategic Framework to End Violence Against Women and Girls sets out how it aims to tackle this scourge on our society. We must do everything we can to bring violence, harm and abuse of women to an end."

The detective leading the murder investigation said police believe that Mary was last seen alive on Wednesday 25 September.

Detective Chief Inspector Foreman appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“Our thoughts at this time are first and foremost with Mary’s loved ones, who have been devastated and are struggling to come to terms with this tragic loss," they said.

"Specialist trained Family Liaison Officers continue to work with the family supporting them through this difficult period.

“Whilst our investigation is at an early stage and we are working to establish the exact circumstances, we believe that Mary was last seen alive on Wednesday 25 September.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or been in contact with Mary on or around that date.

“I am asking anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant a detail may seem, to please contact us by calling 101."

Head of Public Protection Branch Detective Chief Superintendent Lindsay Fisher, said: “Mary Ward is the fourth woman to be murdered in Northern Ireland in just six weeks. This is absolutely appalling. Four families have been shattered forever by meaningless violence.

“As a Police Service we recently revised our Tackling Violence against Women and Girls (VAWG) Action Plan and adopted the new national framework to align our response to this violence with that of terrorism and serious and organised crime.

"The level of violence and loss in Northern Ireland demands nothing less. We are absolutely determined that we will be relentless in our pursuit of the perpetrators."

