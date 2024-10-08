The Pigeon People series set to take off on UTV

Play Brightcove video

The Pigeon People is a brand new four-part documentary series coming to UTV on Friday October 11 at 9.30pm.

In this series we delve into the vibrant community of pigeon racing, following fanciers from across the country as they raise and race these feathered flyers.

With unlimited access into their lofts it allows us to see first-hand the effort and commitment required in keeping pigeons.

We navigate through the entire season from pairing up, laying eggs, to producing baby pigeons which they train to eventually take to the skies to compete.

