Northern Ireland's former Health Minister has called on the Prime Minister to commit to supporting NI's mental health crisis.

Robin Swann MP told Sir Keir Starmer that more people have died by suicide since the troubles, than during the 30 years of bloodshed.

Health is devolved, but the PM did agree he would support the Executive in "delivering better outcomes."

"We must ensure that those with mental health issues receive the support and the care that they need," Sir Keir said.

While the issue was brought up on the green benches, it was also the topic of a talk in Stormont's Long Gallery.

That is because Action Mental Health was launching a new awareness campaign ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10th.

1 in 5 people in NI suffer with mental ill-health, so the I AM SOMEONE campaign aims to remind that those figures refer to real people, and that any one of us could find ourselves directly impacted at any time.

The charity and Northern Ireland's Mental Health Champion joined forces to call for more funding for NI's mental health services, which receive 27 per cent less resource than those in England.

Three survivors also spoke out about their struggles and their journey to better days.

Deirdre Kennedy from Newry was one of them.

The Irish medium primary teacher was celebrating her 57th birthday as she stood up to address the crowd gathered, something she told UTV she never believed she could do after having hit rock bottom several years ago.

"I went through a really rough path - a couple of years ago, I didn't realise how sick I was and didn't realise that I needed help," she said.

"I have a very supportive family, a great group of friends. One of my sisters eventually realised that I needed to speak to a doctor.

"I worked with a mental health practitioner who recommended the condition management program, and I spent about six months doing that.

"I was basically getting out of bed in the morning and going to bed again, and that was all that my life consisted of.

"I didn't know anything about Action Mental Health because I didn't need to know. I decided to make the call myself because I want to start living again," said Deirdre, joking that everyone in the Newry area now knows about the charity because of the extent to which she sings their praises.

"In November 2021, I went into action mental health for the first time.

"I was enveloped in empathy and kindness from the very minute I went in, clients and workers alike, all staff members... there were no questions asked.

"There was no judgment.

"I was brought from the depths of despair to where I am today," said Deirdre, who is thriving and enjoying teaching, writing and dancing again.

Are you personally impacted by the issues discussed in this story?

Samaritans are on the end of the phone at 116 123, you can visit the PIPS Suicide Prevention website, reach out to AWARE Charity, or Action Mental Health.

Someone will be able to provide help and support.

