A 24-year-old man has appeared in court accused of the manslaughter of Kyle McDermott.

Mr McDermott died following a fight on the night of 6 October in the Victoria Road area of Ballymagorry.

The 24-year-old from Donegal had been living with his partner in the Co Tyrone village & died in the early hours of Monday.

In handcuffs Daniel Patrick Hanna of Victoria Road in Strabane stood in the dock and replied yes when he was asked if he understood the charge against him.

A Detective Constable told the court he could connect the accused to the charge.

No application for bail was made.

Mr Hanna will appear again via video link in Strabane at the end of the month.

He was led out of the dock and remains in custody.

