A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Mary Ward, the PSNI have said.

The suspect was arrested in Dublin on Wednesday by officers from An Garda Síochána.

Mary Ward, 22, was last seen alive on 25 September and found dead by police officers on Tuesday 1 October.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck said police are still working to establish the exact circumstances of Mary Ward’s death.

He said: “First of all, I’d like to express my deepest sympathies to Mary Ward’s family and friends who are experiencing unbearable suffering knowing that their loved one was taken from them in such a cruel way.

“Our specialist, trained family liaison officers are continuing to work with the family, providing support at this very difficult time.”

He added: “Whilst our investigation is progressing at pace, we are still working to establish the exact circumstances of Mary’s death.

“I am appalled that there has been another murder of a woman in Northern Ireland.

“Mary is the fourth woman to be murdered in Northern Ireland in just six weeks.

“This is simply unacceptable and too many women are losing their lives at the hands of men.”

A Garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Siochana has commenced a murder investigation in accordance with provisions under the Criminal Law (Jurisdiction) Act 1976.

“An Garda Siochana continues to work closely with the Police Service of Northern Ireland on this investigation.”

