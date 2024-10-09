The son of Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh – one of the most trusted Kinahan OCG associates - has been extradited to the UK to stand trial for alleged firearms offences following a National Crime Agency investigation (NCA).

Jack Kavanagh, 24, from Tamworth, was escorted back to the UK by a team of officers from the NCA's Joint International Crime Centre last week and appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court via video link on Friday 4 October, where he was remanded into custody.

Kavanagh was arrested in May 2023 at Malaga Airport by officers from the Spanish National Police, as he was transiting from Dubai to Turkey.

He is accused of being involved in the supply and acquisition of firearms after NCA investigators discovered messages on the encrypted messaging platform Encrochat.

Craig Turner, Deputy Director of Investigations at the National Crime Agency, said:

"Jack Kavanagh is the second associate linked to the Kinahan OCG who has been returned to the UK, after thinking he could evade us.

"Our work to target the alleged criminal activities of the crime group continues. Our global reach, and ongoing partnership with international law enforcement agencies should act as a warning to anyone who thinks they can go on the run and avoid facing justice – we will not stop until you are back in the UK and behind bars".

Jack Kavanagh will next appear at the Old Bailey on 1 November.

