A teenager has suffered serious facial injuries after being hit with a bottle in a nightclub in Belfast city centre.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened in the early hours of Sunday.

A PSNI spokesman said: “It was reported that, between 12.30am and 1am, a 19-year-old man was hit in the face by a bottle during an altercation inside a nightclub on Patterson’s Place.

“The victim sustained serious facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he received multiple stitches.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have video footage of the altercation, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 638 of 08/10/24.”

