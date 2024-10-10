Lough Neagh blue-green algae to be observed from space

Blue-green algae on Lough Neagh is set to be observed from space.

The UK Space Agency has launched a competition seeking satellite applications and remote sensing solutions to predict, detect and monitor the extent and movement of the noxious blooms on the lough.

The £360,000 Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) is in collaboration with NI SPACE and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera).

The cyanobacteria has covered large parts of the lough over the past two summers and also affected other waterways and beaches in the region.

Although blooms tend to be seasonal, they have been described as able to occur at any stage in the year.

The new competition aims to harness the combined capability of satellite and space-based technologies and services with aquatic applications to observe and predict blooms and inform the development of strategic thinking and initiatives to protect the lough.

Robert Hill, NI Space cluster manager, said satellites can give a unique perspective and provide a rich layer of information to add to existing knowledge and understanding of environmental ecosystems.

“This SBRI competition will help us to support public sector and business community interaction and collaboration to develop new products, services and solutions in relation to the blue-green algae issue,” he said.

DAERA minister Andrew Muir welcomed the move alongside work under way as part of the Lough Neagh Action Plan.

“It is great to be able to involve space and satellite technologies to assist us in understanding and managing water quality in the lough,” he said.

“I look forward to seeing how this SBRI competition can complement the work already being undertaken in the Executive’s Lough Neagh Action Plan.

“My officials are pleased to be working with NI Space and UK Space Agency in realising the potential of this technology to help solve real-life issues.”

This SBRI competition is open to all eligible organisations, registered in the UK, EU and the European Economic Area that can demonstrate a route to market for their solution.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.