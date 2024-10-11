PSNI investigating death of child in Belfast

Police are investigating the sudden death of a child in Belfast.

In a statement issued on Friday morning, the PSNI said it is "examining the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a child at a property on Springfield Road in west Belfast on Thursday 10 October".The statement added: "A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course."

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey said: “It is absolutely heartbreaking that police have now confirmed they are examining the circumstances of the death of a young child at a property in west Belfast on Thursday.

“This is absolutely tragic and I would like to express my deepest condolences with the family at such a difficult time.”

Councillor Paul Doherty posted on social media: " Really tragic news of the sudden death of a child in the Springfield Road area of West Belfast... This is every parents worst nightmare. "The thoughts of the whole community are with the family at this very difficult time."

