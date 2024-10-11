School welfare officer guilty of sexually assaulting teenage girls

A school and welfare officer and former Army Cadet leader was remanded into custody today after he was convicted by a jury of sexually abusing teenage girls.

As a result of the guilty verdicts Neil Clarke Beckett - who is currently suspended from his role at Lagan College in south Belfast - was told by Judge Philip Gilpin "you are, from this point on, a registered sex offender".

The Judge also told Beckett that the length of time he will spend on the Sex Offenders' Register will be determined when he is sentenced in December on a total of 17 charges.

The 43-year-old father of one, from Kilmore Village in Downpatrick, stood trial on a total of 29 charges against nine teenagers which he denied.

These charges consisted of one count of rape, one count of sexual communication with a child, one count of sexual grooming and 26 counts of sexual assault.

After deliberating for over two days, the jury of six men and six women returned 'unanimous' verdicts on all the charges today at Belfast Crown Court.

Beckett was acquitted of the rape charge, of sexual communication with a child and ten counts of sexual abuse.

He was found guilty of 17 charges he faced - namely one count of sexual grooming and 16 counts of sexual assault.

These offences were committed between 2015 and 2023.

Whilst he was cleared of raping and sexually assaulting an Army cadet, he was convicted of sexually grooming her.

He was also convicted of sexually abusing a second Army cadet by hugging, kissing and tickling her.

Regarding the Lagan College pupils, Beckett was convicted of sexually abusing seven pupils and acquitted of offences against a further two complainants.

This abuse consisted of hugging, kissing and tickling the pupils whilst in his position of power within the school and of touching some of the girls thighs under their skirts.

In a trial that spanned five weeks, the jury heard that this inappropriate behaviour made them feel uncomfortable.

Beckett stood in the dock and frowned as the verdicts were read out by the jury's foreman.

Judge Gilpin ordered a pre-sentence report be compiled on Beckett, who was placed on the Sex Offenders' Register.

Crown barrister David McNeill said Beckett had been convicted of sexual offences against nine victims over the course of up to eight years.

The Judge said that due to guilty convictions against nine children, there was "a certain inevitability in what may occur".

Judge Gilpin revoked bail and remanded Beckett into custody for sentencing on December 6.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.