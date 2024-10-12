Fo ur men have been arrested after cannabis with an estimated street value of 8.5 million euro was discovered at a business premises in Dublin.Gardai intercepted two vehicles and carried out a planned search of a business premises in the Ballymount area of Tallaght under Operation Tara shortly after 3pm on Friday.In the course of the investigation, 429 kilos of cannabis with a street value of 8.5 million euro was seized.

Four men, aged 31, 45, 52 and 58, were arrested under Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006 for offences of facilitating and enhancing a criminal organisation to commit drug trafficking offences.All four have been detained at garda stations in the Dublin region.Gardai said investigations are ongoing.Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly, the head of Organised and Serious Crime, said: “This operation is another example of our commitment to target the enablers and facilitators of global drug trafficking networks, and our ongoing efforts to make Ireland a difficult environment for them to operate in.”

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.