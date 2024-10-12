Four people have been taken to hospital following a six-car collision on the M5 outside Belfast.

Police attended the scene between Greencastle and the Rushpark Roundabout together with colleagues from the emergency services on Saturday afternoon.

In a statement, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirmed that four people had been taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

"NIAS despatched 1 Rapid Response Paramedic, 6 A&E crews, 1 HART crew, 1 non Emergency crew, 5 ambulance officers and one independent ambulance crew to the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, 4 patients were taken by ambulance to Royal Victoria Hospital."

The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.

