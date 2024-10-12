A man who allegedly exposed himself to children outside a school in south Belfast has been released on police bail.The 33-year-old man was arrested following reports of indecent behaviour.The PSNI received reports on Friday that a man in a car parked outside a school had allegedly exposed himself to passing pupils in the Marlborough Park North area of south Belfast.

In a statement, the PSNI said on Saturday: “A 33-year-old man arrested on Friday October 11, following reports of indecent behaviour outside a school in the Marlborough Park North area of Belfast, has been released on police bail to pending further inquiries.”Following his arrest on Friday, South Belfast neighbourhood policing Inspector Roisin Brown said: “Officers, Friday October 11, responded to the area immediately where they quickly identified and arrested a man on suspicion of committing an act of outraging public decency and indecent exposure.“He remains in custody at this time as inquiries continue.“We have spoken to the school affected by this matter and continue to provide support to them.“I want to reassure the public that we treat reports of this behaviour with the utmost importance, and will continue to relentlessly pursue such offenders in line with our VAWG (Violence Against Women and Girls strategy).“We fully understand how distressing and upsetting this would have been for the affected schoolchildren and appropriate safeguarding protocols have been implemented.“Our officers will continue to work closely with the affected school and the education authority.“Anyone with information about what happened, or who may have CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage that could help, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 283 11/10/24.”A report can also be made using the online reporting form at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

