Police have issued a warning about the dangers of fireworks after a young boy was hospitalised with a 'serious' eye injury following an incident in west Belfast.

At around 8:30pm on Saturday night, it was reported that a 12-year-old boy was struck in the face with a firework thrown by a group of youths in the Stewartstown Road area of Dunmurry.

Police have described the incident as 'traumatic' for both the boy and his family.

Belfast Area Chief Inspector Dunne said: “This incident was traumatic to both the young male and his family, who has suffered a serious injury as a result of this reckless assault.

"I would ask parents to consider how they would feel, if this was their child who had endured these injuries.

"Our enquiries to identify those involved are ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1484 12/10/24."

"As we approach the Halloween period, I would ask local parents and guardians to speak to their young people about where they are and who they are with, and to warn them of the dangers of getting involved in this type of behaviour.

"They could injure themselves or others, and end up with a criminal record which would impact their future employment and travel prospects.“I would also remind the community that the law regarding fireworks is clear.

"It is illegal to possess, sell, handle or use fireworks if you do not have a licence. And you can be fined up to £5,000 for breaking the law.“Our officers work closely with our partner agencies to target those involved in the sale of illegal fireworks and our neighbourhood team will continue to engage with residents. "

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.