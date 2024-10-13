Police investigating a stabbing in the Foyle Street area of Londonderry are treating it as a racially motivated hate crime.

Shortly after 1:40am on Sunday, it was reported that a 27-year-old man had been stabbed a number of times by another man inside a shop in the area.

He was taken to hospital for injuries to his left shoulder and lower back, that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The male made off on foot following the incident towards the Shipquay Street area.

A 24-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and theft. He is currently in police custody at this time.

Police are appealling to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 154 13/10/24.

