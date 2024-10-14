The PSNI is investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a woman in Donaghadee.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was found dead in a house in the Rosepark area on Monday morning.

A man in his 50s has been arrested as part of the investigation.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report just after 7am this morning, Monday 14 October, that a woman, aged in her 50s, had been found dead in a house in the Rosepark area of the town.“While our enquiries are at an early stage, I can confirm that a man, also aged in his 50s, has been arrested as part of our investigation and remains in custody at this time.” Police are appealing to anyone who was in the Rosepark area on Sunday night or Monday morning to contact them on 101 quoting reference 214 of 14/10/24.

