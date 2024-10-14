Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 21-year-old woman in Co Antrim.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested following the death in the Main Street area of Randalstown, which was reported to police on Saturday.

A postmortem has taken place and police await the result of toxicology tests.

The man has been arrested in relation to the incident on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A and class C drugs, preventing a lawful burial and perverting the course of justice.

He is currently in police custody.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Our inquiries into this tragic death are ongoing and I would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Main Street area of Randalstown between Wednesday and the evening of Saturday October 12, to contact detectives in Antrim on 101, quoting reference number 1644 12/10/24.”

