Three people have been arrested following the death of a child in Co Tyrone.

In a statement, police said the incident occurred in Dungannon last night.

The PSNI said: "A man and two women, all aged in their 20s, have been arrested following the death of a child at an address in the Windmill Court area of Dungannon on Sunday 13 October."A postmortem will take place to determine the cause of death, however the death is currently being treated as suspicious."

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Deborah Erskine said: “This is a deeply tragic incident and will cause widespread shock within the local community.

"The death of a child is particularly shocking and my thoughts are with all those who are suffering today as a result.

"It is important that the full facts surrounding this case are established and the investigation that is underway can conclude as quickly as possible.

"I would ask that the community do not speculate and allow the Police to conduct their investigation.”

