Police are carrying out inquiries after a sinister sign was left at the Boyne Bridge in Belfast, appearing to threaten workers who will be involved in dismantling it.

The sign bearing the words “Touch this bridge beware”, along with a target symbol, was placed at a fence at one end of the bridge in Durham Street on Sunday evening.

Union flags and red, white and blue bunting have also been attached to the fence, which is located where Durham Street enters the Sandy Row area.

The bridge is due to be taken down as part of a year-long project to redevelop the public realm space around the new Grand Central Station.

The Boyne Bridge is part of Durham Street, which runs adjacent to the recently opened transport hub.

The street has been closed off for a period of 12 months to facilitate the works.

The closure of the busy city centre street has prompted concerns over major traffic disruption in the year ahead.

Campaigners have also tried to prevent the planned dismantling of the Boyne Bridge, citing its historical significance.

While the bridge that stands today was built in 1936, the thoroughfare has links back to the 17th century, with King William of Orange reputed to have ridden over a previous incarnation of the bridge on his way south to the Battle of the Boyne.

On Friday, the Ulster Architectural Heritage Society failed in a last-ditch court bid to stop the bridge being taken down.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “Police are aware of a sign that appeared on Sunday evening, 13th October, at a bridge in the Durham Street area of south Belfast.

“Officers will be conducting inquiries and we will continue to engage with local community representatives and partner agencies.”

The spokeswoman urged anyone with information about the sign to contact the PSNI or the Crimestoppers charity.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.