A Dungannon community worker has asked for prayers to be said after a toddler was found dead in a house in the town at the weekend.

The body of the girl, named locally as Tavia Michaela, was found at an address in Windmill Court on Sunday.

Police are treating the death as suspicious and three people - a man and two women all aged in their 20s - are still in custody.

Roy Setiawan, from Timorese Association Inclusive Support NI, said: “This is really sad and a shock to our community.

“I hope we all pray for the soul of the baby girl that passed away, so her soul can rest in peace.”

