Detectives continue to investigate death of Mandy Magill in Donaghadee

Detectives continue to investigate the sudden death of a woman in Donaghadee, who has been named locally as Mandy Magill.

She was found dead at a house in the Rosepark area on Monday morning.

A man in his 50s is still being questioned.

Alex Easton, MP for North Down, said: "I am deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic death of a woman in Donaghadee.

"My thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

"This is an unimaginable loss for them, and I know the entire community will be united in offering support and sympathy.

"I commend the PSNI for their swift response and urge anyone with information that may assist the ongoing investigation to come forward.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

"It is crucial that we allow the PSNI to conduct their work thoroughly to uncover the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

"This tragedy serves as a painful reminder of the need to continue prioritising the safety and wellbeing of everyone in our community.

"Donaghadee is a close-knit town, and I am confident that its residents will stand together in the wake of this heartbreaking event.

"I would also echo the sentiments of local representatives in urging anyone with knowledge of this incident to contact the PSNI."

On Monday, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report just after 7am this morning, Monday 14 October, that a woman, aged in her 50s, had been found dead in a house in the Rosepark area of the town.

“While our enquiries are at an early stage, I can confirm that a man, also aged in his 50s, has been arrested as part of our investigation and remains in custody at this time.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.