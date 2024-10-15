A man arrested following the death of a 21-year-old woman in Co Antrim has been released on bail.

The 26-year-old man was been arrested after the death in the Main Street area of Randalstown, which was reported to police on Saturday.

A postmortem examination has taken place and police await the result of toxicology tests.

The man had been detained in relation to the incident on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A and class C drugs, preventing a lawful burial and perverting the course of justice.

On Tuesday, the PSNI said he had been released on bail to allow for further police inquiries and pending the results of the toxicology tests.

