Two arrested after man taken to hospital with stab wounds

Police have arrested two people following a stabbing in the Co Down village of Killyleagh.

Police said they received a report at 11.30pm on Monday that a man and a woman had entered a property in Sloane Crescent in the village.

After an altercation inside the house, one man sustained stab wounds to the leg and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. A 38-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Both remain in police custody.Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to call them.

