‘Bitter disappointment’ as search for Disappeared soldier ends without success

Bitter disappointment has been expressed as a search for Disappeared soldier Robert Nairac ended without success.

The Grenadier Guards captain is believed to have been abducted by the Provisional IRA while on an undercover operation in a pub in south Armagh in 1977.

It is thought he was taken across the Irish border to Flurry Bridge in County Louth where he was killed and secretly buried.

His remains have never been found, and he is part of a group of 17 people, known as the Disappeared, who were killed and secretly buried by paramilitary groups.

The recent search on farmland close to the Irish border was the first for Capt Nairac carried out by the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR), which has located the remains of a number of the Disappeared.

A further appeal for information has been made following the search of around an acre in the historic Hill of Faughart area.

ICLVR joint commissioners Tim Dalton and Rosalie Flanagan announced that the search which started in August has ended without success.

In a joint statement they said their thoughts are with Capt Nairac’s family.

“It is bitterly disappointing that the search for Robert Nairac’s remains has ended without success and our thoughts are with the Nairac family, in particular his sisters Rosemonde and Gabrielle,” they said.

“The investigation and search team did everything they could to bring about a successful outcome but clearly more information is needed, and we would appeal to anyone who has information to bring it to the Commission.

“They can do so in the knowledge that their identity and any information provided will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

ICLVR lead investigator Jon Hill appealed for further information to aid the search for Capt Nairac.

“We were searching a relatively small area, less that one acre, and we did so because the information we had was credible,” he said.

“The fact that we haven’t found Robert Nairac’s remains does not change that.

“It is our experience from other searches that while we have been in the right area the precise location has not been found first time round.

“There is always a concern that once it is known that we are starting a search in a particular area that it is assumed that we have all the information that we need and people who could help may think there is no need for them to talk to us.

“Nothing could be further from the truth.

“Anyone who has any information that might help should come forward and as the commissioners have made clear that information and their identity will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

He added: “Our sole interest is in returning the remains of Robert Nairac to his family so that he can be laid to rest following a proper funeral.

“Not being able to do that for nearly 50 years is a source of great pain and anguish to his now elderly sisters and the wider family.

“We need to be able to end that suffering.

“Anyone with information on any of the four outstanding Disappeared cases — Joe Lynskey, Columba McVeigh, Robert Nairac and Seamus Maguire — should contact the ICLVR.

“All information is treated in the strictest confidence.”

The ICLVR can be contacted by telephone on 00353 1 602 8655, by email at secretary@iclvr.ie or by post at ICLVR PO Box 10827.

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or the untraceable anonymous online form can be found on crimestoppers-uk.org.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said he was saddened that the search for Capt Nairac had ended without success.

He added: “My thoughts are with his sisters, who continue to live with the pain of not having the remains of their beloved brother returned to them.

“I thank the ICLVR for its efforts and urge anyone with information to come forward and speak confidentially to them.”

