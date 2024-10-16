A man has suffered "serious and potentially life-changing injuries" after being shot, police say.

Officers are currently investigating a report of the shooting at a house in the Mettican Road area of Garvagh.Detective Chief Inspector O’Loan said: “Detectives are investigating a report of an aggravated burglary shortly before 9pm yesterday, Tuesday 15th October.“It was reported that two men at the property were attacked by a number of suspects, wearing balaclavas. One victim has sustained a number of gunshot wounds to his arms and legs.“The two injured parties were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries. The victim of the shooting has serious and potentially life-changing injuries.“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information which might assist us or who noticed anything suspicious, to call 101, and quote reference number 1668 of 15/10/24.”

