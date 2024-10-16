Play Brightcove video

The mother of a young woman from Donegal murdered in Goa fears the trial of the man accused of killing her daughter will be bogged down in constant delay.

28-year-old student Danielle McLaughlin was on a backpacking trip to the Indian state in 2017 when she was raped and brutally murdered.

The trial of the man accused of her murder was expected to reach a verdict this week but proceedings were suddenly extended for a further four months.

Vikat Bhagat was arrested shortly after Danielle’s unclothed remains were discovered in an isolated field in the popular tourist region.

Court proceedings have been hit by constant adjournment and delays over the last seven years, making it one of the longest running murder trials in the world.

31-year-old Bhagat denies the charges.

Speaking from her home in Buncrana in County Donegal, Danielle’s mother, Andrea Brannigan, said this latest delay is a huge setback.

She is losing confidence in the Indian justice system

“It’s been really really hard. It’s heartbreaking to be honest because we were set for it to end and hopefully get justice for Danielle.”

Danielle, who studied at Liverpool John Moores University, was a dual national and held British and Irish passports.

The UK Consulate in India has paid particular attention to the case with Irish Embassy staff also monitoring developments.

A Go Fund me campaign set up in Buncrana has been raising money to send Andrea and one of Danielle’s sisters to India when a verdict is due.

They had been hoping to fly out this week but instead the trial will not end until next February at the latest.

That is close to Danielle's birthday and the eighth anniversary of her death

Andrea said she cannot properly mourn her daughter until the trial is over

“I need it to be that I’m not contacting the embassy and not contacting lawyers and concentrate on my family and we can grieve together”, she said.

It is understood the prosecution case has ended with the defence expected to start next when the accused could take the stand.

