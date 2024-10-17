Play Brightcove video

Harrowing and horrific details have been revealed for the first time about how one of the world’s biggest Catfishers from Co Armagh – tormented and terrorised many young girls online – driving one 12-year-old to take her own life.The victim, from America, died by suicide in May 2018, while online with Alexander McCartney who was making even more demands for sexually explicit pictures.Her nine-year-old sister found her just minutes later.The true scale of McCartney’s offending emerged after his arrest and today, the depravity behind it was laid bare at his sentencing hearing at Belfast Crown Court.Their victim impact statement read: ’’Our lives will never be the same.‘’We didn’t get to see her graduate, walk down the aisle or have children. We have been robbed of those memories. Our lives have been changed forever.’’

The ripple effect on the family has been huge – the girl’s father struggled with the enormity of his loss. He took his own life just over a year later.McCartney, 26, of Lissummon Road, outside Newry, sat in the dock with his head down during most of the lengthy hearing.He has admitted more than 180 crimes against 70 children but prosecutors told the court there are ‘’many, many more victims’’ who have not been identified.McCartney began offending when he was a teenager, his victims spanning the globe as far away as New Zealand. He didn’t reveal his true self on Snapchat and other social media platforms.Instead he hid behind numerous fake identities. He posed as a girl exploring her sexuality to lure his victims in.McCartney – a university student – was relentless in his pursuit of victims, often more than one in any family.Some of them as young as three and five years old. Much of what McCartney made his victims do is too graphic and disturbing to detail.The court heard the case described as ‘’quite horrific’’. And it was all done from his home in Co Armagh.The court was told his victims are still coming to terms with what he had done to them – the harm he has caused described as unquantifiable.McCartney will find out next week how long he will spend in prison.

