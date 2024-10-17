Stormont’s Health minister is to seek Executive approval for introducing minimum unit pricing for alcohol in Northern Ireland.

Mike Nesbitt signalled his intention to implement a policy similar to that in operation in Scotland.

The Scottish government set a Minimum Unit Pricing (MUP) of 50p per unit of alcohol when it introduced the measure in 2018. That price has recently been raised to 65p.

Mr Nesbitt said he wanted to work with fellow MLAs at Stormont to determine a suitable minimum price in Northern Ireland.

He outlined his intentions as he gave evidence to his Assembly scrutiny committee on Thursday afternoon.

The Ulster Unionist Party leader said the policy aligned with his “passion” for addressing health inequalities.

“I have asked officials to progress work on the introduction of minimum unit pricing for alcohol, something I would like to achieve in this mandate,” he said.

“And to my mind, this would complement the Tobacco and Vaping Bill that is about to go through Westminster. Both can be key contributors to tackling health inequalities.

“Alcohol pricing can only progress with Executive approval and I’ll engage ministerial colleagues in due course.

“If Executive approval is forthcoming, I would like to work with (the) committee – and in particular I would welcome your advice on where to fix any minimum price.

“It could be 50p, it could be 55p, it might be somewhere else.”

The minister’s department undertook a public consultation exercise on setting a minimum price for alcohol in 2022.

Mr Nesbitt told the committee that alcohol misuse costs Northern Ireland £900million a year.

“And that’s never mind the devastating impact on individuals, families and communities and indeed the stress on our health service,” he added.

“In 2022, 356 people here died from alcohol-specific causes – and that is the highest total on record.

“In terms of health inequalities deaths are up to five times higher in the most deprived areas.”

Mr Nesbitt told committee members that his department had obtained “significant research” from Scotland which he said showed the empirical evidence supporting the setting of a minimum price threshold.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.