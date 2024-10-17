Man suffers ‘life-changing’ injuries in Belfast attack

A man has been left with life-changing injuries following an assault in Belfast.

Police said the man, in his 30s, was attacked in the Townsend Street area shortly after 7pm on Wednesday.

“Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and he was taken to hospital for treatment to life-threatening injuries,” a PSNI spokesman said.

“A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He remains in police custody at this time.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with inquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1500 16/10/24.”

