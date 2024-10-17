Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill has said she thinks it is appropriate that a portrait of former Belfast Lord Mayor Niall O Donnghaile is removed from City Hall.It comes after a motion at the council brought by the DUP following Mr O Donnghaile’s admission he left Sinn Fein after allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to a teenager.Sinn Fein referred that matter to the PSNI and social services last September, but no criminal investigation was undertaken.Mr O Donnghaile became the youngest Lord Mayor of Belfast in 2011, and like all who hold that office, had an official portrait painted and displayed to mark his year in the role.He went on to serve as an Irish senator before his resignation last year.Sinn Fein is facing questions over its handling of the case, which emerged after the separate case of the former party press officer, Michael McMonagle, who admitted child sex offences earlier this year.McMonagle, 42, from Limewood Street, Londonderry, last month admitted to a series of offences, including attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.Sinn Fein backed the motion to remove Mr O Donnghaile’s portrait from City Hall.Speaking to media in Belfast on Thursday morning, First Minister Ms O’Neill said: “I think it is appropriate. His behaviour was completely inappropriate so, therefore, I think that we had no issue whatsoever in backing the removal of the portrait.”Asked whether she has any regrets over the party essentially paying tribute to Mr O Donnghaile when he left, Ms O’Neill said: “I think Mary Lou McDonald tried to set that record straight in terms of the considerations that she had to take on board, particularly in relation to his severe mental health, and that was the only consideration that we had whenever he stepped back.“It’s appropriate that he stepped back but I’m very confident in terms of how we conducted ourselves, how we referred him to the PSNI and to social services, that that was correct and proper.“I think that was appropriate but we were concerned about his mental health and we also had the issue of legally being able to name him.”

