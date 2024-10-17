A man and two women have been charged in relation to the death of a 23 month old child in Dungannon.

Tavia Michella Ximenes Da Costa was found dead in the Windmill Court area on Sunday 13th October.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with murder and cruelty to children.

A 21-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter.

This woman, and another woman (24), are both charged with causing or allowing the death of a child, and cruelty to children.

All three are due to appear at Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday 17th October.

On Wednesday, a Dungannon community worker had asked for prayers to be said for the toddler.

Roy Setiawan, from Timorese Association Inclusive Support NI, said: “This is really sad and a shock to our community.

“I hope we all pray for the soul of the baby girl that passed away, so her soul can rest in peace.”

