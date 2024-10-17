Toddler died from brain injury caused by blunt force trauma, court hears

A court has heard a toddler found dead in a house in Dungannon died from a brain injury caused by a blunt force trauma.Police were called to a property in Windmill Court on October 13 following a report of the sudden death of a child.Today, the boyfriend of Tavia da Costa's mother, 29-year-old Januaria Sarmento Ximenes of Windmill Court appeared via video link from Musgrave police station charged with the murder and a further charge of cruelty to children. Through a translator, he spoke only to confirm he understood the charges against him. Two women, 21-year-old Suzi Augusta Jacinta Da Costa, Tavia's mother, is accused of manslaughter, causing or allowing the death of a child and cruelty to a child under 16 and Suzana Da Costa Ximenes, who is 24 and the toddler's aunt, faces a charge of causing or allowing the death of a child and cruelty to a child under 16. A Detective Sergeant told the court he believed he could connect all three to the charges. During a bail application details of what allegedly happened were read out. The Prosecution told the court the results of a post-mortem examination showed the toddler's body was "covered in bruises", including bruising to the head and face. The cause of death, a brain injury caused by blunt force trauma. The court heard there was evidence Tavia had been shaken. There were grip marks on her arm and a scald mark to her ear. Police claim none of the accused, who all lived together at Windmill Court, have told the truth in their interviews. The court heard the grandmother told police when she arrived at the house on Sunday morning: "Tavia was dead with a blanket over her face and appeared to have been dead for sometime." A family member phoned the police, but it's claimed the murder accused said: "Let's resolve this as a family." Police believe Januaria Sarmento Ximenes wanted to cover up the alleged murder of the child.

Januaria Ximenes claims the child fell and denies any wrong doing. The court was told the defendant was at a nightclub in Dungannon on Saturday and returned home at 2.30am.

He says he was out much later but a witness told police two women were heard screaming hysterically around 2.30am and prosecution claim the intense screaming was significant and corresponds with the time frame of Ximenes leaving the nightclub, returning and inflicting a fatal injury. Januaria Ximenes' solicitor told the court "the only direct evidence against my client is from his partner Suzi. She has a self serving interest in blaming my client". A solicitor for Suzi da Costa said her client is the victim of domestic abuse and coercive control and she is heartbroken. Refusing bail for all three, the Judge said this is a "very sad situation, a very young child lost their life and we must be mindful and respectful of that when dealing with the case". They were remanded in custody to appear again via video link in Dungannon on November 13.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.