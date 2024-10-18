Play Brightcove video

Emergency plans are being drawn up by the Southern Health Trust to try and protect maternity services at Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry.

Staff have voiced concerns that some maternity services at the hospital may have to be temporarily suspended before a solution can be found.

The Southern Health Trust has refuted that it plans to pull the service, but admitted that discussions are ongoing as to how best stabilise maternity services.

In a statement a spokesperson for the Southern Health and Social Care Trust said: “The Southern Trust provides an area wide maternity and gynaecology service, across the community and from our two hospital sites - Daisy Hill Hospital and Craigavon Area Hospital.

“Like many other specialties throughout health and social care, obstetrics and gynaecology services have been facing growing staffing challenges, impacting midwifery and consultant teams.

“We greatly appreciate the flexibility of the whole obstetric and gynaecology team and dedication to women, mothers and babies in difficult circumstances.

“Work is ongoing to assess how best we can stabilise and safely sustain maternity and gynaecology services across the Trust area.

“We appreciate the ongoing support of families and the public as we work through these challenges.”

