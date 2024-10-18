Storm Ashley expected to impact Northern Ireland

Storm Ashley is expected to impact Northern Ireland and is the first named storm of the 2024/2025 storm season.

Storm Ashley coincides with a period of exceptionally high spring tides which means coastal flooding and large waves are a risk.

There will be strong winds of 50-60mph but along the coast, wind gusts could reach up to 70mph.

This strength of wind could bring down trees, branches or power lines and in any rainfall will make driving conditions difficult due to poor visibility. Public transport could be disrupted too.

There will be two peaks in the wind. The first one will be overnight from Saturday into Sunday and this will be accompanied by heavy rainfall.

The winds will ease temporarily through Sunday morning because they reach their peak during Sunday afternoon.

As with any stormy weather, if you don't need to travel it is best to stay at home.

